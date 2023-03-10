Chiliz Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $736.96 million and $81.44 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Chiliz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

