China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.2 %
CICHY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.42. 31,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,423. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
