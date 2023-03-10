China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 155,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. 133,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,288. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

