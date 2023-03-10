Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chorus news, insider William Irving purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,970.00 ($80,516.78). Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

