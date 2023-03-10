Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. 7,213,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,584,365. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

