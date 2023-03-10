CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CI&T traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 19605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $606.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

