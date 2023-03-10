Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 4.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.68. 15,362,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,534,225. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

