Citigroup Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $46.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.80 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
