Citigroup Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $46.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.80 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.