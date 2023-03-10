Citigroup Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $295.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $300.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.26.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of MDB opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.