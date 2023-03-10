Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $12.31. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 5,778 shares trading hands.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

