Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.88

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $16.19. Clariant shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 213 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLZNY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clariant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Clariant Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

