Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 11%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) dropped 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,540,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,804,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,992.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

