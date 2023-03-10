Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.59

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.59 and traded as low as $23.97. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 161,746 shares.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
