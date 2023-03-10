Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.59

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.59 and traded as low as $23.97. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 161,746 shares.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

