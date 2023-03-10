CoinField Coin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and approximately $2,430.47 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00431321 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.16 or 0.29154467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.