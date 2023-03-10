Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

