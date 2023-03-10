Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €15.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.00) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.34) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €11.72 ($12.46) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of €11.67 ($12.41). The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.22 and its 200 day moving average is €8.60.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.