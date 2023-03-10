Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $282.60 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Compound has a total market cap of $282.60 million and approximately $37.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $38.89 or 0.00194251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00092331 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00055260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.35008972 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $34,225,127.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

