Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $575.85 million and $6.43 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

