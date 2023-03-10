ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner Sells 41,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $22.01 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $861.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.