Contrasting HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79% Liberty TripAdvisor 2.01% 1.37% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 166.11%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 0.94 $79.62 million ($3.04) -0.78 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.05 $30.00 million $0.38 2.60

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book, and experience activities. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of rentals, flights and car, and cruise services. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

