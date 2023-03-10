Contrasting Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Kaltura’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $473.63 million 5.69 -$124.52 million ($1.14) -21.97 Kaltura $168.81 million 1.48 -$68.50 million ($0.52) -3.56

Kaltura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -26.29% -23.10% -11.52% Kaltura -40.58% -116.55% -32.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Kaltura shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Varonis Systems and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 2 10 8 0 2.30 Kaltura 0 3 1 0 2.25

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.76, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Kaltura has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.17%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Kaltura on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Yakov Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

