Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $294.55 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and $294.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.55 or 0.00053402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

