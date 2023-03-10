Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Costamare stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Costamare by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

