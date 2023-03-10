Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.25. 454,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,438. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

