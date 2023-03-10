Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 18.4% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,221,680. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,651. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.04. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

