Credit Suisse Group Boosts Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 816

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 816 ($9.81) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFJPY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 765 ($9.20) to GBX 805 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 770 ($9.26) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 7,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

