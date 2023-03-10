Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.63

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 18664148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

