Cronos Price Reaches $0.0618 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $17.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00072250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

