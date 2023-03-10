Crypto Snack (SNACK) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $187,581.49 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00428763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.25 or 0.28981530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

