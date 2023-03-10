CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of CTIC opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $598.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

