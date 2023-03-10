D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $237.18

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.18 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 239 ($2.87). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 235.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 86,436 shares traded.

D4t4 Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £92.80 million, a PE ratio of 23,370.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

