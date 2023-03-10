Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,653 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.