Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Trimmed by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.01. 1,184,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,913. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.09. The company has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

