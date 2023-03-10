DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

