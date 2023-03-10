Decentraland (MANA) Tops One Day Volume of $116.25 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $993.39 million and $116.25 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

