DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Shares Up 3.2%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 3,490,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,150,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

DeepVerge Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.52.

DeepVerge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeepVerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepVerge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.