Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of Deere & Company worth $523,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.51. 731,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.