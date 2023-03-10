Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $421.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.24 and a 200-day moving average of $402.27. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

