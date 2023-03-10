DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $8,360.47 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00355431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009905 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.