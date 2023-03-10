Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

VFL stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

