Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.