Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%.

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.15 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Denison Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denison Mines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

