Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

