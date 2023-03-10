Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €53.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ZAL opened at €36.72 ($39.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.92. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

