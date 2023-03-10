Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,360

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,290 ($15.51) to GBX 1,360 ($16.35) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.27) to GBX 1,153 ($13.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,430 ($17.20) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,382.50.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

