Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

DLR opened at $104.38 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.