Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 12,317 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.36% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. 1,753,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,098. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

