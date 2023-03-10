Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Sells $1,538,803.86 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

