Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $42.28

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.28, but opened at $40.84. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 8,960 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
