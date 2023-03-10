Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $42.28

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.28, but opened at $40.84. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 8,960 shares traded.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,913,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $7,066,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

