Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.58.

DCBO traded down C$2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.74. 40,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$31.66 and a 1-year high of C$66.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

